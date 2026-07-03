Nick Cannon showered Kel Mitchell with praise when he stopped by his talk show and thanked him for lending a helping hand with his career when he was younger.Jose Martinez
Featured
On his new self-titled talk show, Nick Cannon disclosed to the audience that Fat Joe was instrumental in helping to squash the beef between Cannon and Eminem.Mackenzie Cummings-Grady
The father of seven—four of which were born in the last year—chatted about his family before the launch of his self-titled daytime talk show.Brenton Blanchet
Sports
Malika Andrews to Replace Rachel Nichols for ESPN’s Daily Basketball Coverage, Will Host 'NBA Today'
ESPN has announced that Malika Andrews will anchor the network’s new weekday basketball show, 'NBA Today,' which will air starting October 18.Brad Callas