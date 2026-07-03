S.P.Y

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Earlier this week, word hit the Internet that Rob da Bank has returned to curate the massive soundtrack for Microsoft's Forza Horizon 2. At over 150 tracks, the soundtrack is double the size of the first edition, and features material from a number of acts we love, as well as imprints we cover. Aside from Ninja Tune and Innovative Leisure getting in on it, Rob called on Hospital Records to craft their own radio station for the game, appropriately-titled Hospital Records Radio.
khrisd
Back in the sack for another edition of the Best Mixes from the week that was. We left you hanging last weekend, but with Labor Day giving us one extra day to get down, we had to make sure you had your fill from this past week. Everything from huge festival sets and club night promos to radio mixes and other assorted freakfests. More music than you can shake a tailfeather at... or something.
khrisd

Latest Stories

Jeff Mills
Music

Fabric Announces Easter Line-Up With Jeff Mills, John Digweed, Hospital Records And More

So, once you've loaded up on chocolate, head down to Farringdon for the weekend.

James Keith3093 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Download Remix Stems For S.P.Y's "Dusty Fingers"

Hospital Records has been undoubtedly killing it this past half of the year. With releases from some of dnb's hottest acts, their London-based collective has been an integral part to the revamping of the bass music scene. Earlier today, they took the honor of hitting fans with highly-anticipated special announcement.

janinewright4332 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

The Best Remixes of the Week

This week's remix pack is a mixed bag of all sorts, from artists you know and love to cats you need to get to know. From vintage tracks of all shapes and sizes being updated to some recent bangers getting a new twist. You know how DAD does; only the biggest and brightest from the scene today!

androids4870 days ago

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