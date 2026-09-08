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janinewright

Joined February 2015 | 18 posts
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Latest Stories

Decade Of Viper LP

Viper Recordings Celebrates 10 Massive Years With Their "Decade Of Viper" Compilation

This year has seen a slew of drum & bass labels celebrate an important birthday. Hospital Records turned eighteen, which drew significance as that is

janinewright4290 days ago
501 Crystallize

Stream 501's "Crystallize" EP

Whilst some of the artists on Never Say Die's roster are on a regular release cycle, the music of long-term resident 501 is often few and far between.

janinewright4297 days ago
Decade of Viper Recordings

PREMIERE: BMotion & Chords - "Discotheque"

UK drum & bass label Viper Recordings is turning ten this month, and unsurprisingly they're unveiling a wealth of brand new exclusives in celebration.

janinewright4305 days ago
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Excision's 2015 Tour Has Been Announced

Proving dubstep is definitely not dead is big dog Excision, who recently announced his 2015 tour dates. Not one to ever do anything quietly, the Rottu

janinewright4317 days ago
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Excision & The Frim ft. Luciana - "Night Shine"

Throwing up something of a floor shaker this week is none other than Excision, who brings a double threat courtesy of a collaboration with The Frim. W

janinewright4328 days ago
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Coldplay - "Fix You (Matthew Heyer Remix)"

It's often easy to be sceptical about dancefloor remixes of well known tunes. So when you see a Coldplay bootleg in your inbox, you could be forgiven

janinewright4336 days ago
darkness i needed cover

Duvoh ft. Adrian Delgado - "Darkness I Needed"

Deorro's Panda Funk collective is demanding attention at the moment, and it's putting out some pretty bold bangers to demonstrate this. They seem to h

janinewright4346 days ago
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Journeyman - "Crash Reel"

We're in a place right now where there's plenty of deep house to listen to. Don't get me wrong, I think it's a great development on the classic house

janinewright4350 days ago
Garmiani Zaza

Garmiani - "Zaza"

Steve Aoki's Dim Mak Records continues to feed music their ever growing legion of fans, in typical foot-stomping, anthemic style. Swedish producer Gar

janinewright4357 days ago
Whyel Party Don't Stop

Whyel - "Party Don't Stop"

It’s got to be quite handy having a big brother who is an international dance music star. It’s also pretty nice if he decides to put out a piece o

janinewright4360 days ago
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ZHU to Debut Live at HARD's Day of the Dead? [UPDATE]

Yesterday afternoon, the official HARD Facebook page went to the public with a mysteriously odd, yet exciting announcement for electronic music fans w

janinewright4371 days ago
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Flume Reveals Details On Sound Production, New Album, and More

Recently, Flume made a quick pit stop by the studios over at Triple J with hosts Matt & Alex to have a little chat about his upcoming sophomore album.

janinewright4376 days ago
SBTRKT

SBTRKT ft. Denai Moore - "The Light"

The entire second half of 2014 has seen the bitter sweet pleasure of non-stop, incessantly teased SBTRKT material. After uncaging the stream for his t

janinewright4379 days ago
GoHardDAD

Diskord - "Go Hard"

There ain’t no better way to celebrate a new label signing than throwing a free download out to your loyal fan base. That’s precisely what trap/bass producers Diskord have done today, giving away a grimy fusion of sounds entitled “Go Hard.” You may have been alerted to their contribution to the latest Never Say Die/UKF compilation, “Freak," or perhaps their remix of Jus Now’s “Tun Up,” but now they prepare to embark on a new chapter at the home of Flux Pavilion and Doctor P.

janinewright4382 days ago
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Listen to Pegboard Nerds' Legendary TomorrowWorld Mix

Nothing's better than a good set for the weekend. It's a nice way to just start off the morning, or simply close out the day from a night of partying.

janinewright4386 days ago
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Listen to Excision's Shambhala 2014 Mix

It's that time of year again! The time when Canadian-based dubstep producer, and one-third of Destroid, Excision, drops his annual Shambhala Festival mix set for music-lovers worldwide. Now in its seventh year, it comes to fans entirely free of charge, and it's as epic as ever. Containing a plethora of this year's best tunes, it's sure to put a smile on your face. Be sure to grab it via his website now.

janinewright4392 days ago
galantis help elephante remix

Galantis - "Help (Elephante Remix)"

It's always such an incredible turnout when one great artist reworks the original piece of another great artist. Just this week, Elephante,= unleashed

janinewright4393 days ago
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Download Remix Stems For S.P.Y's "Dusty Fingers"

Hospital Records has been undoubtedly killing it this past half of the year. With releases from some of dnb's hottest acts, their London-based collective has been an integral part to the revamping of the bass music scene. Earlier today, they took the honor of hitting fans with highly-anticipated special announcement.

janinewright4395 days ago

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