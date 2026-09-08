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Viper Recordings Celebrates 10 Massive Years With Their "Decade Of Viper" Compilation
This year has seen a slew of drum & bass labels celebrate an important birthday. Hospital Records turned eighteen, which drew significance as that is
Stream 501's "Crystallize" EP
Whilst some of the artists on Never Say Die's roster are on a regular release cycle, the music of long-term resident 501 is often few and far between.
PREMIERE: BMotion & Chords - "Discotheque"
UK drum & bass label Viper Recordings is turning ten this month, and unsurprisingly they're unveiling a wealth of brand new exclusives in celebration.
Excision's 2015 Tour Has Been Announced
Proving dubstep is definitely not dead is big dog Excision, who recently announced his 2015 tour dates. Not one to ever do anything quietly, the Rottu
Excision & The Frim ft. Luciana - "Night Shine"
Throwing up something of a floor shaker this week is none other than Excision, who brings a double threat courtesy of a collaboration with The Frim. W
Coldplay - "Fix You (Matthew Heyer Remix)"
It's often easy to be sceptical about dancefloor remixes of well known tunes. So when you see a Coldplay bootleg in your inbox, you could be forgiven
Duvoh ft. Adrian Delgado - "Darkness I Needed"
Deorro's Panda Funk collective is demanding attention at the moment, and it's putting out some pretty bold bangers to demonstrate this. They seem to h
Journeyman - "Crash Reel"
We're in a place right now where there's plenty of deep house to listen to. Don't get me wrong, I think it's a great development on the classic house
Garmiani - "Zaza"
Steve Aoki's Dim Mak Records continues to feed music their ever growing legion of fans, in typical foot-stomping, anthemic style. Swedish producer Gar
Whyel - "Party Don't Stop"
It’s got to be quite handy having a big brother who is an international dance music star. It’s also pretty nice if he decides to put out a piece o
ZHU to Debut Live at HARD's Day of the Dead? [UPDATE]
Yesterday afternoon, the official HARD Facebook page went to the public with a mysteriously odd, yet exciting announcement for electronic music fans w
Flume Reveals Details On Sound Production, New Album, and More
Recently, Flume made a quick pit stop by the studios over at Triple J with hosts Matt & Alex to have a little chat about his upcoming sophomore album.
SBTRKT ft. Denai Moore - "The Light"
The entire second half of 2014 has seen the bitter sweet pleasure of non-stop, incessantly teased SBTRKT material. After uncaging the stream for his t
Diskord - "Go Hard"
There ain’t no better way to celebrate a new label signing than throwing a free download out to your loyal fan base. That’s precisely what trap/bass producers Diskord have done today, giving away a grimy fusion of sounds entitled “Go Hard.” You may have been alerted to their contribution to the latest Never Say Die/UKF compilation, “Freak," or perhaps their remix of Jus Now’s “Tun Up,” but now they prepare to embark on a new chapter at the home of Flux Pavilion and Doctor P.
Listen to Pegboard Nerds' Legendary TomorrowWorld Mix
Nothing's better than a good set for the weekend. It's a nice way to just start off the morning, or simply close out the day from a night of partying.
Listen to Excision's Shambhala 2014 Mix
It's that time of year again! The time when Canadian-based dubstep producer, and one-third of Destroid, Excision, drops his annual Shambhala Festival mix set for music-lovers worldwide. Now in its seventh year, it comes to fans entirely free of charge, and it's as epic as ever. Containing a plethora of this year's best tunes, it's sure to put a smile on your face. Be sure to grab it via his website now.
Galantis - "Help (Elephante Remix)"
It's always such an incredible turnout when one great artist reworks the original piece of another great artist. Just this week, Elephante,= unleashed
Download Remix Stems For S.P.Y's "Dusty Fingers"
Hospital Records has been undoubtedly killing it this past half of the year. With releases from some of dnb's hottest acts, their London-based collective has been an integral part to the revamping of the bass music scene. Earlier today, they took the honor of hitting fans with highly-anticipated special announcement.