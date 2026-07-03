Spectrasoul

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Another week, another solid grip of remixes blowing our minds. We love that variety, and have brought forth some wild takes on tracks from an interesting array of producers. Catch up on the best of the remix bunch from this past week. Impress your friends. Or just have a solo party.
khrisd
I wanted to use this space to talk about people jocking our styles, but I figured it made more sense to say "thank you." We appreciate that you love what we do enough to imitate it. You may not be as thoro as we are in this sector, but we see you moving. In any case, as per usual, here are the best mixes we've seen, posted, and presented over the last six days.
khrisd

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Music

Premiere: Listen to Spectrasoul's Remix of Rag 'N' Bone Man's "Life In Her Yet"

British blues-meets-minimal-D&B from the Columbia Records newcomer.

James Keith4309 days ago
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Music

Bo Keeney - "Up In Smoke (SpectraSoul Mix)"

SpectraSoul on the deep downtempo kick? What's this all about? For their thought-provoking headnodder of a remix of Bo Keeney's "Up In Smoke," we see the duo weave some hypnotic synths and feeling around some funky vocals. I can't front; I was half expecting this to delve into some intoxicating drum & bass at any given moment, but I love that they stuck their ground and kept the brooding tone of this one outside of the 170BPM range. Some of that ol' slow bop to get you through the night.

khrisd4732 days ago
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Music

Download SpectraSoul's Remix Mix

This is our kind of mix! Original's a great, but the perfect remix can be better. SpectraSoul is celebrating the one-year anniversary of Delay No More with a special remix EP, and they've furthered that idea with this mix chock full of remixes, many of them pretty classic for old drum & bass heads like us. Everyone from Calibre to Dillinja is included, and a number of these remixes have been staples in the drum & bass realm over the last decade plus. Trust we.

khrisd4748 days ago
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Music

SpectraSoul - "The Curb (James Zabiela Remix)"

In July of 2012, SpectraSoul released their debut album for Shogun Audio, Delay No More. Fans had been following them since 2006, so this was a proper

khrisd4751 days ago

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