Sophie Faith

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Sophie Faith (credit: Daniel Knott)
Music

Premiere: Sophie Faith Shares Visuals For Smokey, Jazz-Inflected "Late Nights"

Another thoughtfully-crafted gem from the rising talent.

James Keith2583 days ago
Sophie Faith
Music

Premiere: Sophie Faith Follows Up Stunning Debut With "Bad Blood" And Talk Of An EP

Faith is two for two so far and we don't see any reason her success rate will falter with the new EP's release.

James Keith2821 days ago

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