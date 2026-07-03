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Latest Stories
Music
Premiere: Sydney's BRUX Returns With High-Powered Dancefloor Cut "B.W.P."
If you've got plans to be in Australia next year, you can catch her at Sydney's Days Like This Festival in March.
James Keith2446 days ago
Music
Premiere: Australian Producer And Vocalist BRUX Is "In My Dreams" With Her Latest Single
Vibes on vibes...
Aaron Bishop2837 days ago