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Air max Day Sole Origins
Sneakers

How the Air Max 90 Changed the Sneaker World | Sole Origins

Nike's Air Max line is one of the most important in sneaker history. Among the classics in the longstanding collection is the Air Max 90, a Tinker Hatfield-designed shoe that made its debut in 1990.

Complex2304 days ago
PJ Tucker, Marcus Jordan Talk the History of Air Jordans | Sole Origins
Sneakers

PJ Tucker, Marcus Jordan Talk the History of Air Jordans | Sole Origins

At our ComplexCon Chicago debut, the Zen Booth created a visual homage to the Jordan Brand legacy. Lucky attendees who signed up for the Zen App got a chance to win a pair of Jordans and be part of its history. This episode feature commentary by PJ Tucker, Marcus Jordan, Joe Fresh Goods and more.

Complex2513 days ago
How Football and Grime Music Inspired the UK's Sneaker Culture I Sole Origins
Sneakers

How Football and Grime Music Inspired the UK's Sneaker Culture I Sole Origins

The UK is divided both geographically and trend wise when it comes to sneakers (trainers). In the north football culture reigns supreme, while London is inspired by hip-hop and grime music. This episode features commentary by Dizzee Rascal, Gary Aspden, Mubi Ali, DJ Target, Full Size Run's Matt Welty, and more.

Complex2530 days ago
How the Berlin Wall Gave Birth to Germany's Sneaker Culture I Sole Origins
Sneakers

How the Berlin Wall Gave Birth to Germany's Sneaker Culture I Sole Origins

Sole Origins heads to Germany to go inside the global headquarters of sneaker companies Adidas and Puma and uncovers the long-time rivalry between both brands. Berlin's biggest sneaker boutique owners talk about how the fall of the Berlin Wall jump started sneaker culture in Germany's biggest city.

Complex2543 days ago
Sole Origins Season 2 Sneak Peek
Sneakers

Sole Origins Season 2 Sneak Peek

Sole Origins is Complex’s captivating docu-series that uncovers the untold stories of the most elusive sneakers from Chicago, London, and Germany. Interviews with Sneaker Shopping’s Joe La Puma.

Complex2548 days ago
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How Michael Jordan Changed Sneaker Culture in Chicago I Sole Origins
Sneakers

How Michael Jordan Changed Sneaker Culture in Chicago I Sole Origins

Season 2 of Sole Origins is kicking off in Chicago! Find out how Michael Jordan and his brand influenced the a new generation of creatives in the city including Kanye West and Virgil Abloh.

Complex2557 days ago
ComplexCon's Rarest Sneaker Giveaway | Sole Origins
Sneakers

ComplexCon's Rarest Sneaker Giveaway | Sole Origins

On the season finale of Sole Origins, the Zen Booth takes over ComplexCon 2018 with the biggest sneaker giveaway. Lucky attendees who signed up for the Zen App got a chance to win and wear the rarest sneaker grails.

Complex2800 days ago
Los Angeles' Sneaker Rise in Skateboarding Culture | Sole Origins
Sneakers

Los Angeles' Sneaker Rise in Skateboarding Culture | Sole Origins

Professional skateboarders, Eric Koston and Paul Rodriguez breakdown the history of skate and sneaker culture.

Complex2815 days ago
Paris Brings High Fashion to Sneaker Culture | Sole Origins
Sneakers

Paris Brings High Fashion to Sneaker Culture | Sole Origins

Sole Origins heads to Paris to find out how street culture and high fashion helped shape the sneaker landscape in the City of Lights. Interviews with Collette founder, Sarah Andelman, fashion blogger Ugly Mely and the founders of Quai 54.

Complex2816 days ago
Tokyo's Most Sought After Sneakers I Sole Origins
Sneakers

Tokyo's Most Sought After Sneakers I Sole Origins

Sneaker writer Russ Bengtson hits the streets of Tokyo in search of the city's most sought after sneakers and explores Japanese sneaker culture, while Atmos founder Hommyo Hidefumi, and basketball expert Yoichuro Kitadate and break down Japan's love for the Nike Air Max and the Air Jordan.

Complex2817 days ago
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Sole Origins Series Trailer
Sneakers

Sole Origins Series Trailer

Sole Origins is Complex's newest docu-series that will uncover the untold stories of the most elusive sneakers from NYC, Tokyo, Paris and Los Angeles. Interviews with Joe La Puma, Clark Kent, Ugly Mely, Hirofumi Kojima and Eric Koston.

Complex2823 days ago

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