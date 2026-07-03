The singer is on the charts thanks to GoldLink's "Crew," his trio Sonder, and, now, his debut full-length.Angel Diaz
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From Drake and his new album 'Iceman' to Jay-Z—who is celebrating 30 years of 'Reasonable Doubt' at Yankee Stadium this summer—we ranked the hottest rappers right now.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
From Playboi Carti and Ken Carson to Tana and Sofaygo, these are the best rage rap songs of all time.Antonio Johri
OsamaSon is one of the younger rappers challenging the status quo. We caught up with the South Carolina artist shortly after he dropped 'Jump Out.'Dimas Sanfiorenzo