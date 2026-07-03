Slugabed

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Whether you’re into vanilla, regular degular intercourse, or doin’ it as if the world is ending, a lot of factors go into setting the mood right. This is the definitive playlist of songs you’re going to want to cue up for when that Tinder date goes right.
Rae Witte

Latest Stories

TUSKS (credit: Jodie Canwell)
Music

Premiere: Slugabed Transforms TUSKS' "Paris" Into A Far Out, Glitchy Dream

Full of rich musical soundscapes and imagination.

Aaron Bishop3019 days ago
no puls
Music

Premiere: LA Producer No Puls Calls On Slugabed For Remix Of "Fiji Quija"

A balanced compound of tribal rhythms, lo-fi crunch and futuristic electronics.

James Keith3055 days ago

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