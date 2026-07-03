Skinnyfromthe9

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Rapper SkinnyFromThe9 before punching fan
Music

Rapper SkinnyFromThe9 Punches Fan Who Confronts Him About Being a 'Snitch'

After asking if the boy wants a photo with him, the Jersey rapper is then asked “when did you snitch on someone,” before he punches the fan in public.

Brenton Blanchet1509 days ago
skinnyfromthe9
Music

Skinnyfromthe9 Talks About Being Jumped, Says He Was Set Up

The New Jersey rapper posted a 4-minute-long Instagram TV video, discussing the incident.

tara mahadevan2359 days ago
yg
Music

YG Performs New Song "Stop Snitching" in Front of 6ix9ine's Mugshot at Coachella

YG also announced a new release date for his 'Stay Dangerous' follow-up, which was delayed earlier this month due to the murder of Nipsey Hussle.

Trace William Cowen2650 days ago
Skinnyfromthe9
Music

Video Shows Skinnyfromthe9 Getting Attacked Inside Restaurant

The rapper shared his side of the story in an Instagram Live broadcast Friday night.

Joshua Espinoza2674 days ago
Rapper YBN Almighty Jay attends Meek Mill and PUMA celebrate CHAMPIONSHIPS album release party
Music

Video Appears to Show YBN Almighty Jay Being Jumped and Robbed in New York

The rapper was possibly attacked in retaliation for an earlier incident.

tara mahadevan2687 days ago
Advertisement
YBN Almight Jay in California
Music

YBN Almighty Jay Is a Suspect in the Robbery of Skinnyfromthe9 (UPDATE)

YBN Almighty Jay is now being investigated for purportedly stealing New Jersey rapper Skinnyfromthe9’s chain, Rolex, and cash.

tara mahadevan2706 days ago
skinny
Music

Zoey Dollaz Posts Video of Skinnyfromthe9 Running From His Entourage

New Jersey rapper Skinnyfromthe9 and Zoey Dollaz have been beefing ever since the former was released from jail late last year.

Joe Price2712 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App