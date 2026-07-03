'All Rise' star Simone Missick talks about dealing with COVID, Black Lives Matter, and pregnancy in Season 2 of the CBS hit.Kay-B G.
Featured
Simone Missick who plays Misty Knight in Netflix's The Defenders, Luke Cage AND Iron Fist has a busy schedule ahead of her.Victoria L. Johnson
From Robert Eggers' newest film 'The Northman' to the next Sony Pictures Spiderman spinoff 'Morbius,' these are the best new movies in theaters for April 2022.Andy Herrera
Pop Culture
What to Watch This Week: 'The Adam Project,' 'Bust Down,' Zoë Kravitz Hosting 'SNL' & More
Our picks for the best new movies & shows for March 11-13. From Netflix's 'The Adam Project,' to Peacock's 'Bust Down,' Zoë Kravitz on 'SNL' and more.Karla Rodriguez