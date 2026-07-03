Simone Missick

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Finn Jones
Pop Culture

'Iron Fist' Season 2 Trailer Reveals Vicious Villain Who Also Has a Glowing Fist

The new 'Iron Fist' trailer shows Davos is coming back, this time as the Steel Serpent to fight Danny Rand. It's likely the two will go glowing fist-to-glowing-fist this season.

Victoria L. Johnson2891 days ago
Finn Jones, lead actor of 'Marvel's Iron Fist' and 'The Defenders'
Pop Culture

'Iron Fist' Season Two Gets Release Date and Teaser

The show will return in September.

Abel Shifferaw2919 days ago

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