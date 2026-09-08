Latest Stories
We Need to Talk to W. Kamau Bell
W. Kamau Bell talks about his Sundance debut, 'We Need to Talk About Cosby,' the many women who worked on this project, and the challenges he faced at the end.
'Outside the Wire' Star Damson Idris Talks His First Big-Budget Action Film and Previews Season 4 of 'Snowfall'
'Snowfall' star Damson Idris reflects on working with Anthony Mackie on Netflix's action film 'Outside the Wire', as well as Season 4 of the FX series.
Simone Missick Took 'All Rise' to New Heights in Season 2
'All Rise' star Simone Missick talks about dealing with COVID, Black Lives Matter, and pregnancy in Season 2 of the CBS hit.
How Christian Serratos Prepared for the Role of Her Lifetime in 'Selena: The Series'
'Selena: The Series' star Christian Serratos speaks on stepping into Selena's iconic shoes, her favorite Selena songs, and teases Part 2 of the Netflix series.
'We Want to See Ourselves': 'Selena: The Series' Star Noemi Gonzalez on Representation in the Netflix Series
Noemi Gonzalez talks about collaborating with Selena's sister Suzette, representation, and learning how to drum for Netflix's 'Selena: The Series'.
David Jonsson on the Cultural Impact of His Role in ‘Industry’
'Industry' star David Jonsson talks the cultural impact of his character, Gus, and how he dug into the complexities of that life.
'I'm Only Worried About Black Twitter': 'Industry' Star Myha’la Herrold Talks Her First Starring Role
Myha’la Herrold, star of HBO's 'Industry', explains why she is only worried about Black Twitter, what music Harper is listening to, and more.
'The Flight Attendant' Star Rosie Perez Lets Her Work Speak For Itself
Rosie Perez keeps it real regarding her work on HBO Max's 'The Flight Attendant', how the quarantine exposed everyone to her "normal," and her legacy.