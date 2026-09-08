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Kay-B G.

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Joined December 2020 | 8 posts
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Latest Stories

W. Kamau Bell attends the 2021 Creative Arts Emmys

We Need to Talk to W. Kamau Bell

W. Kamau Bell talks about his Sundance debut, 'We Need to Talk About Cosby,' the many women who worked on this project, and the challenges he faced at the end.

Kay-B G.1691 days ago
Outside the Wire

'Outside the Wire' Star Damson Idris Talks His First Big-Budget Action Film and Previews Season 4 of 'Snowfall'

'Snowfall' star Damson Idris reflects on working with Anthony Mackie on Netflix's action film 'Outside the Wire', as well as Season 4 of the FX series.

Kay-B G.2061 days ago
Simone Missick, 'All Rise'

Simone Missick Took 'All Rise' to New Heights in Season 2

'All Rise' star Simone Missick talks about dealing with COVID, Black Lives Matter, and pregnancy in Season 2 of the CBS hit.

Kay-B G.2086 days ago
Christian Serratos as Selena in 'Selena: The Series'

How Christian Serratos Prepared for the Role of Her Lifetime in 'Selena: The Series'

'Selena: The Series' star Christian Serratos speaks on stepping into Selena's iconic shoes, her favorite Selena songs, and teases Part 2 of the Netflix series.

Kay-B G.2087 days ago
Noemi Gonzalez, 'Selena: The Series'

'We Want to See Ourselves': 'Selena: The Series' Star Noemi Gonzalez on Representation in the Netflix Series

Noemi Gonzalez talks about collaborating with Selena's sister Suzette, representation, and learning how to drum for Netflix's 'Selena: The Series'.

Kay-B G.2087 days ago
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David Jonsson, 'Industry'

David Jonsson on the Cultural Impact of His Role in ‘Industry’

'Industry' star David Jonsson talks the cultural impact of his character, Gus, and how he dug into the complexities of that life.

Kay-B G.2087 days ago
Myha'la Herrold in 'Industry'

'I'm Only Worried About Black Twitter': 'Industry' Star Myha’la Herrold Talks Her First Starring Role

Myha’la Herrold, star of HBO's 'Industry', explains why she is only worried about Black Twitter, what music Harper is listening to, and more.

Kay-B G.2096 days ago
Rosie Perez in 'The Flight Attendant'

'The Flight Attendant' Star Rosie Perez Lets Her Work Speak For Itself

Rosie Perez keeps it real regarding her work on HBO Max's 'The Flight Attendant', how the quarantine exposed everyone to her "normal," and her legacy.

Kay-B G.2096 days ago

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