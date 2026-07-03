'GTA Online: The Contract' DLC stars Shawn Fonteno (aka Franklin) and DJ Pooh speak on their time in the 'GTA' world, the game's legacy, and much more.Khal
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From newcomers to OGs, Canadian artists released a surplus of bangers to soundtrack the end of summer. Here are the ones our staff vibed with the most.Alex Nino Gheciu
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Camila Cabello Weighs in on Shawn Mendes Engagement Speculation She Incited With Social Media Post
Camila Cabello appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' where the host asked flat-out if she was engaged to boyfriend Shawn Mendes.tara mahadevan
The 21-year-old who was once popular on Vine faces charges of common law robbery, felony conspiracy and assault serious bodily injury, according to TMZ.Brenton Blanchet