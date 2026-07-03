Latest Stories
Stone Island Shadow Project's First FW21 Release Celebrates Truthfulness, Tradition and Forward Thinking Design
Italian stalwart Stone Island has returned with the latest instalment of its ongoing Shadow Project, launching the first chapter of its FW22 collection.
Chapter 2 of Stone Island’s Shadow Project Looks to Brighter Days
For the second chapter of its SS22, Stone Island Shadow Project continues to investigate menswear archetypes and push the boundaries of fabrication and design.
Watch Stone Island Shadow Project SS20 Come to Life in Milan Instillation
Stone Island Shadow Project showcases their Spring/Summer 2020 collection through visual flair, brought to life at their Milan flagship.
Stone Island Shadow Project's SS20 Collection Is Their Brightest Yet
Stone Island Shadow Project steps into the spotlight for Spring/Summer 2020 with their brightest collection to date.
Rethink Camouflage with Stone Island Shadow Project's Standout SS19 Collection
Stone Island Shadow Project looks are the interactions between wearer and garment, offering a range of new innovations and conceptual apparel lines.
Immerse Yourself in the Otherworldly Designs of Stone Island Shadow Project AW18
Stone Island Shadow Project commemorates the tenth year of its inception with their twenty-first collection, re-imaging the boundaries of modern menswear for AW18.
Stone Island Shadow Project SS18 Lookbook Features Bold Colour & Prints
Stone Island presents Shadow Project SS18 lookbook.
Watch: Stone Island Shadow Project Showcases The Best Of Technicality And Style
Technical style is at the forefront of Stone Island Shadow Project's new video