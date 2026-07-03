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Stone Island Shadow Project's First FW21 Release Celebrates Truthfulness, Tradition and Forward Thinking Design

Italian stalwart Stone Island has returned with the latest instalment of its ongoing Shadow Project, launching the first chapter of its FW22 collection.

Sanj Patel1457 days ago
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Style

Chapter 2 of Stone Island’s Shadow Project Looks to Brighter Days

For the second chapter of its SS22, Stone Island Shadow Project continues to investigate menswear archetypes and push the boundaries of fabrication and design.

Sanj Patel1583 days ago
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Style

Watch Stone Island Shadow Project SS20 Come to Life in Milan Instillation

Stone Island Shadow Project showcases their Spring/Summer 2020 collection through visual flair, brought to life at their Milan flagship. 

Sam Cole2337 days ago
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Stone Island Shadow Project's SS20 Collection Is Their Brightest Yet

Stone Island Shadow Project steps into the spotlight for Spring/Summer 2020 with their brightest collection to date. 

Sam Cole2347 days ago
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Rethink Camouflage with Stone Island Shadow Project's Standout SS19 Collection

Stone Island Shadow Project looks are the interactions between wearer and garment, offering a range of new innovations and conceptual apparel lines. 

Sam Cole2709 days ago
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Immerse Yourself in the Otherworldly Designs of Stone Island Shadow Project AW18

Stone Island Shadow Project commemorates the tenth year of its inception with their twenty-first collection, re-imaging the boundaries of modern menswear for AW18. 

Sam Cole2869 days ago
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Stone Island Shadow Project SS18 Lookbook Features Bold Colour & Prints

Stone Island presents Shadow Project SS18 lookbook.

Sam Cole3076 days ago
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Style

Watch: Stone Island Shadow Project Showcases The Best Of Technicality And Style

Technical style is at the forefront of Stone Island Shadow Project's new video

Sam Cole3230 days ago

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