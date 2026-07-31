The Shelter Pet Project

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Latest Stories

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Pop Culture

PROMO: Keyboard Cat, Toast Meets World, Hamilton Pug, and The Shelter Pet Project Help Others to #StartAStoryAdopt

Three of the Internet’s most famous pets are telling their stories to promote shelter pet adoption.

Bill Savage3774 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

PROMO: When It Comes to Finding a Pet, Adopt

The Shelter Pet Project dreams of a world without homeless pets.

Bill Savage3905 days ago

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