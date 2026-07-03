Sextape

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Ray J is pictured at a public event
Pop Culture

Ray J to Kris Jenner After Ye’s Criticism: ‘You Masterminded Everything 4 Your Family and Tried to Ruin Mine’

Ray J made his way into the comments to let loose a few lines of criticism against Kris Jenner, who was named amid a series of Ye IG updates.

Trace William Cowen1413 days ago
Music

Premiere: Watch Sextape’s “As If” Video

The thirst is certifiably real.

Aaron Zorgel3969 days ago

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