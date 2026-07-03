Sex Tape

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 28: Daphne Joy attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena on December 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Daphne Joy On Whether Size Matters: 'It's All About the Motion in the Ocean'

The OnlyFans creator claimed that a man who's not "well-endowed" isn't the "end all or be all" for her.

Jaelani Turner-Williams40 days ago
Daphne Joy
Music

Daphne Joy Is Asked 'Does Size Really Matter?' After Alleged Diddy Sex Tape Leak

On Monday, Joy said she "never consented" to being filmed.

tara mahadevan44 days ago
Aubrey O'Day attends Creators Inc Art Week & Celebrity Fashion Show at Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach on December 08, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida.
Music

Aubrey O'Day Seemingly Responds to Alleged Diddy Sex Tape Leak: 'Size Doesn't Matter'

The Danity Kane member, who has accused Diddy of "predatory" behavior, shared an apparent response to the Diddy-Daphne Joy leak.

Joe Price45 days ago
Daphne Joy attends Maybelline's Los Angeles Influencer Launch Event at 1OAK on August 10, 2017 in West Hollywood, California.
Music

Daphne Joy Shares Statement on Alleged Sex Tape With Diddy and Sex Worker: 'I Never Consented'

She seemingly confirmed that she's one of the people featured in the leaked footage, and said that "blackmail" was involved.

Joe Price45 days ago
Tennessee Titans QB Will Levis Spent 'Exorbitant' Money to Make Sex Tape with Gia Duddy Go Away
Sports

Tennessee Titans QB Will Levis’ Mom Says Hackers Stole Private Video Involving Gia Duddy

Levis’ mom details the emotional phone call, the cyber investigators he hired, and why rumors that he or Gia Duddy leaked the footage don’t add up.

Bernadette Giacomazzo51 days ago
Advertisement
(L) Ray J wearing a black hoodie and cap. (R) Kris Jenner in a floral outfit at an event on the right.
Pop Culture

Ray J Says He 'Wouldn't Put it Past' Kris Jenner to 'Have a Hit Done'

When asked by Jason Lee if he thinks Jenner has the capacity to "drop a bag to have a hit done," Ray J said he thinks she isn't above it.

Joe Price63 days ago
Ray J in a suit and sunglasses; Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian in stylish outfits and sunglasses.
Pop Culture

Judge Denies Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner's Bid to Hide Alleged Ray J Deal in Defamation Suit

A judge denied Kim and Kris' effort to block public access to an alleged confidentiality agreement they made with Ray J.

Alex Ocho107 days ago
Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian in stylish outfits on the left; Ray J in a studded jacket on the right.
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Swear Under Oath They Didn’t Orchestrate Release of Infamous Sex Tape

Kim and her mother denied Ray J's accusation that they colluded to release the infamous 2006 sex tape.

Joe Price126 days ago
Paris Hilton Says Adult Film Scandal Will 'Haunt Her For Life'
Pop Culture

Paris Hilton Says Her Leaked Sex Tape Will 'Haunt' Her for Life

In a new documentary, Paris Hilton reflects on the long-lasting impact of the unauthorized release and how it shaped her life.

Bernadette Giacomazzo189 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 25: Ray J performs onstage during ONE Musicfest 2025 at Piedmont Park on October 25, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage) PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 21: Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner attends the "All's Fair" Disney+ Premiere at Maison de La Chimie on October 21, 2025 in Paris, France.
Pop Culture

Ray J Alleges Kris Jenner Was Behind Kim Kardashian Sex Tape Release

The singer and reality television star claims Kardashian sought Jenner to commercially release the NSFW tape.

Jaelani Turner-Williams245 days ago
Advertisement
Isabella Ladera and Beele
Pop Culture

Influencer Isabella Ladera Files Lawsuit Accusing Ex, Colombian Singer Beéle, of Leaking Sex Tape

Ladera wrote that she was "deeply devastated" after the tape emerged online earlier this month.

tara mahadevan301 days ago
Ray J and Kim Kardashian pose for photo together at a fashion show in 2006.
Pop Culture

Ray J Calls Kim Kardashian Tape 'Worst Thing That's Ever Happened' to Him

Ray J told Cam Newton on his podcast that the infamous sex tape that came out nearly two decades ago was "the most disgusting" thing.

Jose Martinez351 days ago
Cassie and Sean "Diddy" Combs at a formal event. Cassie is in a black suit, and Diddy is in a white outfit with sunglasses.
Music

Diddy’s Team Plays Audio of Cassie Threatening to Kill Man Who Said He Had ‘Freak-Off’ Video

Cassie testified that Diddy threatened to release explicit videos of her as blackmail.

Joe Price426 days ago
Lorde smiling in a yellow outfit on the left. Pamela Anderson with long blonde hair and a man in a hat on the right.
Music

Lorde Calls Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s 1995 Sex Tape ‘So Beautiful’ After Psychedelic Therapy

The New Zealand singer-songwriter apparently really enjoyed the tape after going through psychedelic therapy.

Andrew W427 days ago
Lastonia Leviston and 50 Cent in a split photo.
Music

Lastonia Leviston Says 50 Cent Leaking Her Sex Tape Made Her 'Suicidal'

She successfully sued 50 Cent for $5 million in damages in 2015 for his involvement in leaking the video.

Joe Price540 days ago
Advertisement
Kevin Hart in sunglasses
Pop Culture

Kevin Hart Claims He Took Molly Before Cheating on His Then-Pregnant Wife in Court Documents

The comedian detailed the drug-fueled night during his deposition for a sex tape extortion case.

Joshua Espinoza700 days ago
Image of Andrew Tate
Life

Andrew Tate Responds to Claims That He Recorded Sex Tape Abusing 14-Year-Old

Tate previously addressed the alleged video in 2022 but did not mention the age of the individual in the clip.

Joe Price720 days ago
Kevin Hart in a black suit with metallic accents, white shirt, and neatly trimmed beard, attends a high-profile event
Pop Culture

Kevin Hart Facing $12 Million Lawsuit for Allegedly Breaching Contract in 2017 Sex Tape Extortion Case

The actor's former friend Jonathan "JT" Jackson has accused him of not upholding his side of an agreement.

Joe Price735 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App