Which celebrities have shown their support for the beautiful game by rocking their favorite team's kit?Adam Silvers
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This is the kind of week we like to see. A lot of talented names, both established and up-and-coming, putting it down for their respective sounds. You've got a serious batch of sound coming in this week, many of which will get you twerking wherever you are; hopefully you're aware of your surroundings. Happy jamming.khrisd
Music
Osheaga 2012 Festival Day Two: A$AP Rocky, Snoop Dogg, Young the Giant and more perform in Montreal
Find out the highlights of the Montreal festival's Saturday performances.Complex
Snoop Lion isn't the first MC to switch up his moniker.Eric Diep