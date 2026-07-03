Snoop Lion

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This is the kind of week we like to see. A lot of talented names, both established and up-and-coming, putting it down for their respective sounds. You've got a serious batch of sound coming in this week, many of which will get you twerking wherever you are; hopefully you're aware of your surroundings. Happy jamming.
khrisd

Latest Stories

Snoop Dogg
Sports

Watch Snoop Dogg Break Down Classic Hockey Slang

Snoop Dogg breaks down hockey slang with a video that is both informative and entertaining.

Gavin Evans3011 days ago
Rapper Snoop Dogg performs at the 2017 NHL All Star Saturday Night Party.
Sports

Snoop Dogg Tapped to Explain Hockey Rules in NHL Playoffs Video Series

The NHL will utilize Snoop Dogg to break down the rules of the game.

Gavin Evans3018 days ago
Music

Snoop Dogg Just Launched His Own Line Of Weed Products

Snoop Dogg has launched a line of weed products in Colorado.

Jay Balfour3901 days ago
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Sneakers

There's a Non-Cleated Version of the Snoop Lion x adidas Collab

A look at the non-cleated version of the Snoop Lion x adidas collaboration.

John Q Marcelo4396 days ago
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Sneakers

Snoop Lion and adidas Are Dropping a Limited-Edition Cleat

An official look at the Snoop Lion x adidas 5-star football cleat releasing on June 27 at Undefeated LA.

John Q Marcelo4409 days ago
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snoop lion get away vid
Music

Snoop Lion with Major Lazer - "Get Away"

That Snoop Lion Reincarnated album was... interesting. While I watched the documentary and understood Snoop's need and desire to hit Jamaica and reinv

khrisd4576 days ago
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Music

Snoop Lion is "Tired of Running" in New Music Video

Cameos from Nipsey Hussle and Keke Palmer.

edwinortiz4619 days ago
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Music

Sean Paul Says Snoop Lion's Style of Reggae Is Not Authentic

Still, he has respect for Snoop.

edwinortiz4692 days ago
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Music

Video: Snoop Lion "The Good Good"

Snoop is joined by his family for his new music video.

edwinortiz4711 days ago
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Music

Watch Snoop Lion Teach Larry King How to Rap

Larry King is breaking boundaries.

Lauren Nostro4747 days ago

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