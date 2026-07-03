SAV

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

We were totally praying for expecting Yeezus to leak, and while we imagined there would be remixes of the tracks on the album dropping the week it was officially released, we got the first bootleg about 10 hours after the leak became Internets official. Will all of the remixes be drop-dead bangers? We highly doubt it. And while we're probably shooting ourselves in the foot for even putting Yeezus remixes on the pedastal, we can't help but assume the floodgates will be opened very soon.
khrisd

Latest Stories

Photo Removed
Music

Watch the "Are You Ready For The Moobah?" Documentary

Earlier today, SAV let us know that he was dropping a documentary on moombahton today. Wait, what?! SAV's no stranger to documentaries (having dropped

khrisd4614 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

SAV - "FOK ME"

Jason Ano is responsible for some nutty visuals; most notably A$AP Rocky's "Purple Swag." He's been friends with SAV for quite some time, and it wasn't a surprise that they linked to give an EDM video a new twist. It starts with a woman getting chased by ninjas through a city. We quickly understand why she's being chased, watch her beat some serious ass, and get to see our favorite hype man Mysterio lend a helping hand.

nappy4755 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Win Tickets to See Mord Fustang and SAV at Pacha on April 12

Sazon Booya might be a thing of the past, but the music won't stop. Stephen Vasquez is pushing his new brand, "DJ SAV," and opening at Pacha in Manhattan with Mord Fustang on April 12, and we're giving away two free tickets to this show.

nappy4850 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Read SAV's Official Statement on Sazon Booya and the Moomba+ Situation

While we imagined that things were all good just a week ago, we're now seeing that the deterioration of Sazon Booya, which became very public during the Moomba+ And Friends party during Miami Music Week, seems to have been a long time coming. We've heard Rot10 Musik's official statement, and seen Sazon Booya hypeman Mystereo's take. Now SAV, who is no longer in Sazon Booya, took the time to speak his mind on this ordeal.

khrisd4861 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Mystereo Tells His Side of the Moomba+ And Friends / Sazon Booya Ordeal

What an interesting 24 hours we've had. That Moomba+ And Friends party highlighted a number of things that seemed to be brewing internally with Sazon Booya, and as you saw from Rot10 Musik's statement, DJ Sav is no longer a part of the group. Their masked hypeman, Mystereo, has been around both Sav and Mr. Vega for the past two years, and decided to give his official statement on this ordeal to The Dankles. Again, here are his unedited thoughts on the situation.

khrisd4861 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Music

Rot10 Musik Releases Statement Regarding Moomba+ And Friends Situation

Yesterday, we reported on the situation that happened at the Moomba+ And Friends event during Miami Music Week, which seemed to spell a larger ordeal between the members of Sazon Booya. Rot10 Musik, their label, as just released an official statement telling their side of the situation, which we'll post unedited

khrisd4861 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App