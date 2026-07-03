Sandro Silva

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Not Available Lead
Music

Tiesto's Musical Freedom to Release "Trap Remix" EP

In a random move that will possibly bring rage and hatred to those who look for Tiesto's Musical Freedom imprint as somewhere that trap wouldn't resid

khrisd4748 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Sandro Silva & Quintino - "Epic (Gent & Jawns Edit)"

We know a number of you have been waiting for this one. Gent & Jawns have been teasing this edit of Sandro Silva & Quintino's "Epic," and now it's available on their Facebook page. While you're there, give them a like. Truthfully, you should like Gent & Jawns already. They are the fucking truth. A moombahton edit of "Epic," though? Pure insanity, and it works brilliantly. Turnup and rock out to this one.

khrisd4786 days ago
will i am willpower
Music

Did will.i.am Also Jack A Chord Progression from Sandro Silva & Quintino?

Earlier today, it was pointed out that will.i.am's "Let's Go" sounded an awful lot like Arty & Mat Zo's "Rebound," to the point where Mat Zo deleted his Twitter in anger and Anjunabeats, the label that released "Rebound" in April of 2011, is said to be looking into the situation. Now, it looks like he might have cribbed a chord progression from Sandro Silva & Quintino's "Epic"...

khrisd4840 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App