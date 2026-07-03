The Alberta songstress chats with Complex about the inspiration and anxieties behind her highly-anticipated sophomore album, Moments In Between.Sumiko Wilson
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For Black History Month, the Edmonton singer teamed up with the Harlem Gospel Travelers for a remix of her tune about raising Black children in today's worldSumiko Wilson
Pop Culture
'Preacher' Star Ruth Negga Hints At The Future Of Tulip & Jesse's Relationship In Season 2
The 'Preacher' cast teased what's to come during our set visit in New Orleans.Khal
Ruth Negga on 'Loving,' the interracial marriage movie putting her on the Oscar radar.Sam Fragoso