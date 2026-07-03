Latest Stories
'Preacher' Star Ruth Negga Hints At The Future Of Tulip & Jesse's Relationship In Season 2
The 'Preacher' cast teased what's to come during our set visit in New Orleans.
With ‘Loving,’ Ruth Negga Propels Her Quiet Rise To Fame
Ruth Negga on 'Loving,' the interracial marriage movie putting her on the Oscar radar.
New Trailer for Oscar Contender 'Loving' Shows the Fight for Interracial Marriage
Watch the trailer for 'Loving,' based on the real story of an interracial couple fighting for their right to love, starring actress Ruth Negga & Joel Edgerton
#WheresTulip? Another Femme Fatale Is Without an Action Figure (UPDATE)
What's good with toy makers leaving out the badass women in some of our favorite action films and TV shows?
'Preacher' Isn't Anti-Religion—It Just Wants Answers
'Preacher' struggles with the same questions about God, life, and our place in it that we've been asking since the dawn of man.