Ruth Negga

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Latest Stories

Ruth Negga and Dominic Cooper in 'Preacher' season 2
Pop Culture

'Preacher' Star Ruth Negga Hints At The Future Of Tulip & Jesse's Relationship In Season 2

The 'Preacher' cast teased what's to come during our set visit in New Orleans.

Khal3311 days ago
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Pop Culture

With ‘Loving,’ Ruth Negga Propels Her Quiet Rise To Fame

Ruth Negga on 'Loving,' the interracial marriage movie putting her on the Oscar radar.

Sam Fragoso3542 days ago
Actress Ruth Negga Image
Pop Culture

New Trailer for Oscar Contender 'Loving' Shows the Fight for Interracial Marriage

Watch the trailer for 'Loving,' based on the real story of an interracial couple fighting for their right to love, starring actress Ruth Negga &amp; Joel Edgerton

Trace William Cowen3657 days ago
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Pop Culture

#WheresTulip? Another Femme Fatale Is Without an Action Figure (UPDATE)

What's good with toy makers leaving out the badass women in some of our favorite action films and TV shows?

Khal3706 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

'Preacher' Isn't Anti-Religion—It Just Wants Answers

'Preacher' struggles with the same questions about God, life, and our place in it that we've been asking since the dawn of man.

Khal3707 days ago
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