Roy Williams

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Michael Jordan gives a speech during a UNC basketball game.
Sports

Here's the Wild Reason Michael Jordan Didn't Attend UNC's Title Game Against Gonzaga

Michael Jordan chose not to attend the NCAA title game on Monday night. Here’s why.

Chris Yuscavage3390 days ago

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