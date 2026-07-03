Talking to the residents of the Tompkins Houses on Sunday afternoon. Liu & Ramos died on Tompkins Avenue, just north of Myrtle Avenue, in front of an apartmentJack Erwin
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Anthony Ramos and Director Steven Caple Jr. on Adding Their Cultures to 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'
Complex caught up with Ramos and Caple about choosing the right leading man, the pressures of taking on a franchise film, and their experience filming in Peru.Karla Rodriguez
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Anthony Ramos Talks Attending His First Met Gala, Working with Tommy Hilfiger and Landing His Dream Roles
Anthony Ramos chatted with Complex ahead of his first Met Gala and talked about working with Tommy Hilfiger and manifesting his dream roles.Karla Rodriguez
'In the Heights' hit theaters and HBO Max on June 10 and Complex reflects on the cultural impact the Lin-Manuel Miranda film will have on viewers and Hollywood.Karla Rodriguez