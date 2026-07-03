Complex caught up with Casal to talk about directing a majority of the season, keeping the show’s essence and showing viewers more of Miles in Season 2.Karla Rodriguez
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A TV show based on Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs' 2018 indie film 'Blindspotting' is coming to Starz this summer, starring Jasmine Cephas Jones.Karla Rodriguez
With Carlos Alcaraz injured, Jannik Sinner’s biggest challenge might be a teenager in his first Roland Garros.Thomas Golianopoulos
Penny Hardaway’s 1 Cent logo? Shaq’s Dunkman? Here's how they rank.Zac Dubasik