Latest Stories
Julio Foolio Murder Jury Recommends Life in Prison for All Four Killers
The jury rejected the death penalty, but the final decision is still up to a judge.
DJ Quik's Son Handed 15 Years to Life for Fatal Shooting
The judge described the case as "deeply tragic," and told David Marvin Blake Jr. that "a single moment does not define a person's entire life."
Funeral Home Owner Who Stashed Nearly 200 Bodies Gets 40 Years in Prison
Jon Hallford was called a "monster" by grieving family members during sentencing.
Former Escaped Inmate Derrick Groves Receives Two Life Sentences for Double Murder
He reportedly laughed while being sentenced.
Man Who Livestreamed Shooting Spree Receives Three Life Sentences
Ezekiel Kelly was behind a Tennessee shooting spree in September 2022 that resulted in the death of four people and injured three others.
Cash Out Sentenced to Life Plus 70 Years for Rape and Sex Trafficking Crimes
The Atlanta rapper denied the charges and claimed the victims were "bullied" into testifying.
Erik and Lyle Menendez Eligible for Parole After Judge Resentences Them to 50 Years to Life
A judge has resentenced Erik and Lyle Menendez for the 1989 murders of their parents in Beverly Hills, making them eligible for parole.
Chinx's Family Wants Murder Suspect to ‘Spend His Life in Jail’ After Pleading Guilty for Lesser Sentence
Chinx was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in May 2015.