Life Sentence

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Latest Stories

Julio Foolio with unique, tall dreadlocks wearing a teal shirt, smiling and making hand gestures in a room with an exit sign.
Music

Julio Foolio Murder Jury Recommends Life in Prison for All Four Killers

The jury rejected the death penalty, but the final decision is still up to a judge.

Mark Elibert77 days ago
DJ Quik.
Music

DJ Quik's Son Handed 15 Years to Life for Fatal Shooting

The judge described the case as "deeply tragic," and told David Marvin Blake Jr. that "a single moment does not define a person's entire life."

Mark Elibert153 days ago
Yellow "Police Line Do Not Cross" tape in front of a blurred residential area with trees and bushes.
Pop Culture

Funeral Home Owner Who Stashed Nearly 200 Bodies Gets 40 Years in Prison

Jon Hallford was called a "monster" by grieving family members during sentencing.

Trey Alston174 days ago
Derrick Groves
Pop Culture

Former Escaped Inmate Derrick Groves Receives Two Life Sentences for Double Murder

He reportedly laughed while being sentenced.

Trey Alston231 days ago
A screenshot of Ezekiel Kelly from FOX13 Memphis YouTube video.
Life

Man Who Livestreamed Shooting Spree Receives Three Life Sentences

Ezekiel Kelly was behind a Tennessee shooting spree in September 2022 that resulted in the death of four people and injured three others.

Jose Martinez352 days ago
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Cash Out.
Music

Cash Out Sentenced to Life Plus 70 Years for Rape and Sex Trafficking Crimes

The Atlanta rapper denied the charges and claimed the victims were "bullied" into testifying.

Alex Ocho375 days ago
Two young men stand outside a building, one in a jacket and shorts, the other in a T-shirt and jeans, both with short dark hair.
Pop Culture

Erik and Lyle Menendez Eligible for Parole After Judge Resentences Them to 50 Years to Life

A judge has resentenced Erik and Lyle Menendez for the 1989 murders of their parents in Beverly Hills, making them eligible for parole.

Alex Ocho444 days ago

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