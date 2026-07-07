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Biden to Sign Bill Designating Pulse Nightclub a National Memorial

The president made the announcement on the fifth anniversary of the mass shooting, which he called "the deadliest attack affecting the LGBTQ+ community."

Joshua Espinoza1867 days ago

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