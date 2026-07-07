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Latest Stories
Music
Boosie Badazz Bans Trans Women From Topless Pool Party: 'We Will Be Checking'
The rapper responded to a curious prospective attendee, flxing that he tried to be respectful after his past disparaging remarks toward LGBTQ+ people.
Jade Gomez47 days ago