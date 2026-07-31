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Latest Stories

French Montana
Music

French Montana Celebrates “Unforgettable” Diamond Status

French Montana celebrates a career high with the diamond status of one of his biggest singles, "Unforgettable" off his second studio album Jungle Rules.

James R. Sanders1438 days ago
Pop Culture

PSA: You Can Now Download "The Wonderful 101" EShop Demo (Video)

Platinum's "Thunderbirds" style brawler is totally insane.

Steve Haske4740 days ago
Pop Culture

"Bayonetta 2" Looks Like It Will Be Worth the Wait (Video)

Hideki Kamiya's spectacled witch still kicks ass on Wii U.

Steve Haske4797 days ago
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Pop Culture

Review: Is "Anarchy Reigns" Worth Its Budget Price?

The spiritual successor to 'Mad World' doesn't quite live up to its predecessor, but is worth it nonetheless.

Miguel Concepcion4955 days ago
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Pop Culture

Without Nintendo and the Wii U, "Bayonetta 2" Wouldn't Exist

The developer has confirmed everyone suspicions.

Michael Rougeau5063 days ago
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Pop Culture

Gamers' Responses to "Bayonetta 2" Wii U Exclusivity: It's Not Pretty

Gamers tweet their rage about Nintendo's announcement.

Michael Rougeau5070 days ago
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Pop Culture

New "Metal Gear Rising" Screens Bring More Bladewolf to PAX

Once again, behold the mighty Bladewolf.

Michael Rougeau5085 days ago
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Pop Culture

Behold the Mighty Bladewolf in New "Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance" Screens

More treasures straight out of Gamescom.

Michael Rougeau5099 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Anarchy Reigns" Delayed Yet Again to 2013

Let's hope the third time's the charm for "Anarchy Reigns"...

Complex5158 days ago
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Pop Culture

Recording Hints at a Massive Conspiratorial Plot for "Metal Gear Rising: Revengence"

Because it wouldn't be "Metal Gear" without the "Sons of Liberty", right?

Complex5198 days ago
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Pop Culture

Get a Raiden's-Eye View in This "Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance" Trailer

Things are little glitchy from Raiden's perspective...

Complex5203 days ago
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Pop Culture

Rumor: "Bayonetta 2" Has Been Cancelled

The sequel could be a victim of Sega's recent restructuring.

Michael Rougeau5208 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Metal Gear Rising: Revengence" Trailer Violently Teases Big Announcement

Did they really need to torture that guy to find out when Konami was going to talk about the game?

Complex5212 days ago
Pop Culture

Bayonetta Joins the "Anarchy Reigns" Roster [UPDATED]

It's about time!

Complex5247 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Anarchy Reigns" Pushed Back AGAIN to Summer 2012

"Anarchy Reigns" should knock us out when it's in stores this July.

Complex5345 days ago

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