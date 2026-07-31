Latest Stories
French Montana Celebrates “Unforgettable” Diamond Status
French Montana celebrates a career high with the diamond status of one of his biggest singles, "Unforgettable" off his second studio album Jungle Rules.
New Gameplay Trailer for 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan' Has us so Gassed
This game looks awesome, enough said.
PSA: You Can Now Download "The Wonderful 101" EShop Demo (Video)
Platinum's "Thunderbirds" style brawler is totally insane.
"Bayonetta 2" Looks Like It Will Be Worth the Wait (Video)
Hideki Kamiya's spectacled witch still kicks ass on Wii U.
Review: Is "Anarchy Reigns" Worth Its Budget Price?
The spiritual successor to 'Mad World' doesn't quite live up to its predecessor, but is worth it nonetheless.
Here's the 'Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance' North American Box Art
Raiden's front-and-center.
Konami Announces "Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance" and "Zone of the Enders HD" Limited Editions
Kojima fans are going to want these.
Without Nintendo and the Wii U, "Bayonetta 2" Wouldn't Exist
The developer has confirmed everyone suspicions.
Gamers' Responses to "Bayonetta 2" Wii U Exclusivity: It's Not Pretty
Gamers tweet their rage about Nintendo's announcement.
New "Metal Gear Rising" Screens Bring More Bladewolf to PAX
Once again, behold the mighty Bladewolf.
Behold the Mighty Bladewolf in New "Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance" Screens
More treasures straight out of Gamescom.
"Anarchy Reigns" Delayed Yet Again to 2013
Let's hope the third time's the charm for "Anarchy Reigns"...
Recording Hints at a Massive Conspiratorial Plot for "Metal Gear Rising: Revengence"
Because it wouldn't be "Metal Gear" without the "Sons of Liberty", right?
Get a Raiden's-Eye View in This "Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance" Trailer
Things are little glitchy from Raiden's perspective...
Rumor: "Bayonetta 2" Has Been Cancelled
The sequel could be a victim of Sega's recent restructuring.
"Metal Gear Rising: Revengence" Trailer Violently Teases Big Announcement
Did they really need to torture that guy to find out when Konami was going to talk about the game?
Bayonetta Joins the "Anarchy Reigns" Roster [UPDATED]
It's about time!
"Anarchy Reigns" Pushed Back AGAIN to Summer 2012
"Anarchy Reigns" should knock us out when it's in stores this July.