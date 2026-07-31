PJ Phresh Phil

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From being known as the Cash Me Ousside girl from Dr. Phil to Bhad Bhabie, Danielle Bregoli is a viral star with a plan to extend her 15 minutes of fame through a new career as a rap star. Signed to Atlantic Records, she's releasing chart-topping music with some of her favorite artists—from Kodak Black to Lil Yachty.
Meaghan Garvey

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