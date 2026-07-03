Nicolas Jaar

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

The art of the remix is a beautiful thing. This week, we have an esteemed group of talented producers doing everything from slight edits on necessary songs to total reworks for tracks that you NEED to hear in the club. We've also got a full remix album, because you can't love just one (rendition). It's that alternate version life.
khrisd

Latest Stories

Music

Stream Nicolas Jaar's First Solo Record In Four Years

The New York-based producer returns with some unheard cuts from the vault.

James Keith4084 days ago
Photo Removed
Music

Listen to Nicolas Jaar & Dave Harrington Remix "Random Access Memories"

Just yesterday we saw that Random Access Memories made Axwell sick when he first heard it, and Diplo wrote a lot of words about the album not too long

khrisd4773 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Watch a Short Documentary That Asks "What's Happened to the New York?"

While Rough Around the Edges might not have all of the answers, it does ask one interesting question: "What happened to New York?" Well, more like "wh

khrisd4787 days ago
nicolas jaar boiler room nyc
Music

Watch Nicolas Jaar's Boiler Room NYC Set

Back in March, Nicolas Jaar was a part of Boiler Room's Red Bull Music Academy takeover. With a couple of laptops in tow, Jaar took the crowd on a beautiful journey. He definitely digs deep, and showcases why many consider him to be such a captivating artist. Close your eyes and get spirited away to this.

khrisd4828 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App