Nick Mira

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Latest Stories

Internet Money and Gunna "Lemonade" f/ NAV and Don Toliver
Music

Internet Money and Gunna Drop New Track "Lemonade" f/ Don Toliver and NAV

On Thursday night, the production duo—Nick Mira and Taz Taylor—shared their “Lemonade” single featuring Gunna, Don Toliver, and NAV.

Joshua Espinoza2164 days ago
juice wrld getty scott dudelson2
Music

The Story of Juice WRLD, as Told by the Team Behind Him: 'I Think He Can Be Like Drake'

Juice WRLD has the No. 1 album in America. Where did he come from and where is he going? Lil Bibby, Peter Jideonwo, and Nick Mira share their insights.

Eric Diep2667 days ago
juice wrld
Music

Juice WRLD Isn't Mad About Sting Taking Cut of "Lucid Dreams"

Juice WRLD doesn't seem bothered by Sting coming for "Lucid Dreams" royalties.

Alex Galbraith2798 days ago
Internet Money
Music

Today's Brightest Young Hitmakers Belong to the House That Internet Money Built

Taz Taylor, Nick Mira, and the rest of Internet Money are changing the game for young producers.

Eric Skelton2943 days ago

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