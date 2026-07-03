Miranda Cosgrove

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Latest Stories

Miranda Cosgrove attends Universal Pictures And Illumination Present DESPICABLE ME 4 Premiere on June 09, 2024 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Miranda Cosgrove Says ‘iCarly’ Finale Movie Is ‘Happening’

A reboot of the series ran for three seasons on Paramount+ before getting cancelled after ending on a cliffhanger.

Alex Gonzalez345 days ago
Man smiling, wearing a yellow plaid jacket and a tan cap, making a peace sign at the Streamy Awards backdrop.
Pop Culture

Kai Cenat’s Record-Setting 'Mafiathon 2' Stream: Celebrity Guests

Kai Cenat has already earned a Streamer Awards nomination for the marathon stream, which opened with Lil Uzi vert and Miranda Cosgrove.

Trace William Cowen610 days ago
icarly trailer
Pop Culture

'iCarly' Trailer Arrives Ahead of Paramount+ Revival

The trailer kicks off with clips from the original series before flashing forward to Carly and Freddie now in their 20s, attempting to revive their famous show.

Brenton Blanchet1872 days ago
Miranda Cosgrove speaks onstage during Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards
Pop Culture

Miranda Cosgrove Talks Working on 'North Hollywood' and Her Return to 'iCarly'

Actress Miranda Cosgrove talks ‘North Hollywood’ journey, movie career, and what it’s like returning to iCarly for the new Paramount+ revival series.

Khal1885 days ago

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