Latest Stories
Miranda Cosgrove Says ‘iCarly’ Finale Movie Is ‘Happening’
A reboot of the series ran for three seasons on Paramount+ before getting cancelled after ending on a cliffhanger.
Kai Cenat’s Record-Setting 'Mafiathon 2' Stream: Celebrity Guests
Kai Cenat has already earned a Streamer Awards nomination for the marathon stream, which opened with Lil Uzi vert and Miranda Cosgrove.
'iCarly' Trailer Arrives Ahead of Paramount+ Revival
The trailer kicks off with clips from the original series before flashing forward to Carly and Freddie now in their 20s, attempting to revive their famous show.
Miranda Cosgrove Talks Working on 'North Hollywood' and Her Return to 'iCarly'
Actress Miranda Cosgrove talks ‘North Hollywood’ journey, movie career, and what it’s like returning to iCarly for the new Paramount+ revival series.