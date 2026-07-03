New Balance Kawhi

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New Balance Kawhi II 'Goosebumps'
Sneakers

Kawhi Leonard's Favorite Childhood Book Inspires New Balance Kawhi II Colorway

R.L. Stein's Goosebumps series of books inspire this 'Goosebumps' colorway of the New Balance Kawhi II, which is releasing in April 2022. Click here for more.

Victor Deng1558 days ago
New Balance Kawhi 'Christmas' Lateral
Sneakers

'Christmas' New Balance Kawhis Are Releasing Soon

Inspired by the mythical beast Snow Wasset, Kawhi Leonard is releasing a Christmas version of his New Balance signature basketball shoe in December 2020.

Victor Deng2053 days ago
New Balance Kawhi and 327 'Seismic Moment'
Sneakers

'Seismic Moment' New Balance Collection Releasing Soon

Kawhi Leonard is paying homage to him joining the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2019 NBA free agency period with the Kawhi and 327 'Seismic Moment.'

Victor Deng2075 days ago
New Balance Kawhi '4 Bounces' (Pair)
Sneakers

Kawhi Leonard Wanted His Signature Sneaker Designed From Scratch

New Balance designer Jonathan Grondin shares insight on Kawhi Leonard's first-ever signature sneaker, the New Balance Kawhi releasing during the NBA bubble.

Riley Jones2160 days ago

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