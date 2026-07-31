One year after the tragic death of 'Glee' star Naya Rivera, members of her family came together to honor her life and legacy in a new interview.Jordan Rose
Featured
Pop Culture
Fans Celebrate Naya Rivera After Grammys Leave Late Actress/Singer Out of ‘In Memoriam’ Segment
While the Recording Academy honored many artists we lost this year—including Little Richard and MF DOOM—Rivera's name was not included in the show's segment.Brenton Blanchet
Take a look at the outtakes from our shoot with our Aug/Sept cover girl.Tara Aquino
Glee's two sexiest stars have a history of hot moments.Complex