Montreal-based rapper Yassin "Narcy" Alsalman talked to Complex Canada about his class on Kanye West coming this fall and his upcoming album 'IRAQAFELLA.'Erik Leijon
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Canada's Narcy catches up with YBN Cordae and Stretch and Bobbito at Sole DXB 2019.Narcy
Evan Peters has been cast in the role of the title killer for the limited Netflix series 'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,' according to reports.Gavin Evans
TNT's surprise drama hit 'Claws', on the low, is exploring intersectional feminism, class, and representation better than any other show on television today.Brenden Gallagher