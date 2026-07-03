Narcy

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dave chappelle at knicks game
Pop Culture

University to Offer an Entire Course About Dave Chappelle in the Fall

After offering a course on Kanye West in 2022, Montreal’s Concordia University will give students the chance to learn about comedy legend Dave Chappelle.

Louis Pavlakos1166 days ago
narcy
Music

Montreal's Narcy Lives in the Now on New Album 'Love & Chaos'

The record was made over a five-week period during the coronavirus pandemic.

Erik Leijon2245 days ago

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