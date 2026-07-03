Latest Stories
Mr. T's Daughter Says 'No One Believed' He Was Her Father Growing Up
Mr. T's daughter, Erica Clark, has gone viral for her stand-up claims about her famous father.
50 Cent Trolls Floyd Mayweather With Mr. T Comparison After Boxer Was Spotted Rocking Several Chains
50 Cent compared Floyd Mayweather to actor and wrestler Mr. T after the boxer was spotted rocking several chains while at a Miami Heat game.
Westside Gunn Saying His ‘Smallest’ Chain Costs More Than Mr. T’s Collection Gets Response From Wrestler's Daughter
Gunn drew the ire of wrestling fans when he shared a picture of Mr. T decorated in jewelry, only to say his smallest chain cost more than T's collection.
Mr. T Tells Story About Muhammad Ali Breaking Up Fights in the Hood
Mr. T, who was apparently once a bodyguard for Muhammad Ali, tells a story about how the boxer used to de-escalate confrontations in the hood.
When You Have Nancy Reagan's Funeral at 11, But Need to Combat a Rebel Insurgency Behind Enemy Lines at 2
Really, why wouldn't Mr. T show up dressed like that, though?