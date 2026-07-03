Mr T

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Latest Stories

Mr. T's Daughter Says 'No One Believed' He Was Her Father Growing Up
Pop Culture

Mr. T's Daughter Says 'No One Believed' He Was Her Father Growing Up

Mr. T's daughter, Erica Clark, has gone viral for her stand-up claims about her famous father.

Bernadette Giacomazzo281 days ago
50 Cent
Music

50 Cent Trolls Floyd Mayweather With Mr. T Comparison After Boxer Was Spotted Rocking Several Chains

50 Cent compared Floyd Mayweather to actor and wrestler Mr. T after the boxer was spotted rocking several chains while at a Miami Heat game.

Jordan Rose1599 days ago
Westside Gunn performing
Music

Westside Gunn Saying His ‘Smallest’ Chain Costs More Than Mr. T’s Collection Gets Response From Wrestler's Daughter

Gunn drew the ire of wrestling fans when he shared a picture of Mr. T decorated in jewelry, only to say his smallest chain cost more than T's collection.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1725 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Mr. T Tells Story About Muhammad Ali Breaking Up Fights in the Hood

Mr. T, who was apparently once a bodyguard for Muhammad Ali, tells a story about how the boxer used to de-escalate confrontations in the hood.

Gavin Evans3701 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

When You Have Nancy Reagan's Funeral at 11, But Need to Combat a Rebel Insurgency Behind Enemy Lines at 2

Really, why wouldn't Mr. T show up dressed like that, though?

Steve Dool3781 days ago
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