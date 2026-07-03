Enjoy this carefully curated list the best movies with a twist, but keep in mind that there are major spoilers ahead: scroll at your own caution.juliarp
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With lots of movies hitting theaters throughout the year, here are Complex’s picks for the 30 films you must watch in 2025.Levi Winslow
In honor of this weekend’s release of <i>Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes</i>, we’ve been racking our pop culture brains to come up with a comprehensive top 10 list of the most influential apes in popular culture.Jamie Iovine
From action, comedy, animation and beyond, here are the year's 15 best movies ranked.Yasmeen Hamadeh