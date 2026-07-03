Ahead of the British Grand Prix, Complex UK headed to Silverstone with Heineken to reconnect with Brandon Burgess—the first-ever F1 Season Pass holder—and explore how initiatives that put genuine fans at the centre of Formula 1 are opening up new possibilities for the sport.Claudia Cagna
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From sponsoring Formula 1’s formation lap to backing McLaren and supporting community initiatives, Allwyn—the multi-national lottery and gaming entertainment company—is becoming an increasingly visible part of the sport.Steve Hopkinson
Motorsport is changing in a big way and the influence from this series, this partnership and this new beginning will be felt for generations to come...Mayowa Quadri
The designer discusses his early love of Formula 1, what this partnership between two American brands means, and why it’s important for his brand to be involved.Aria Hughes