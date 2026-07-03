Latest Stories
Arizona Man Allegedly Killed Woman, Hid Body in Duffel Bag For Several Months
An Arizona man is being charged with killing a 64-year-old woman, after her body was found hidden inside a duffel bag in a storage unit for several months.
Over $165K Donated to Mother Arrested for Leaving Children in Motel Room to Work
One Ohio mother has received more than $165,000 in financial donations after being arrested for leaving her children in a motel room so she could go to work.
Man Causes $10,000 in Damage After Flooding Motel Room in Viral Video
A video started to go viral showing a Los Angeles area Studio 6 motel that was flooded due to activity in one of the rooms.
Woman Faces Life in Prison After Setting a Packaged Ham on Fire
The 62-year-old allegedly set an unwanted ham on fire inside her motel room, ultimately causing an explosion.
Lawsuit Claims Motel 6 Routinely Gave ICE List of Latino-Sounding Guest Names
Washington state is seaking an estimated $18 million for privacy violations.