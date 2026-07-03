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Latest Stories

arizona man
Life

Arizona Man Allegedly Killed Woman, Hid Body in Duffel Bag For Several Months

An Arizona man is being charged with killing a 64-year-old woman, after her body was found hidden inside a duffel bag in a storage unit for several months.

Brenton Blanchet1873 days ago
motel 6 housing
Life

Over $165K Donated to Mother Arrested for Leaving Children in Motel Room to Work

One Ohio mother has received more than $165,000 in financial donations after being arrested for leaving her children in a motel room so she could go to work. 

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery1972 days ago
Police officers patrol a neighborhood in Corona hours
Life

Man Causes $10,000 in Damage After Flooding Motel Room in Viral Video

A video started to go viral showing a Los Angeles area Studio 6 motel that was flooded due to activity in one of the rooms.

Xavier Hamilton2292 days ago
Firefighters
Life

Woman Faces Life in Prison After Setting a Packaged Ham on Fire

The 62-year-old allegedly set an unwanted ham on fire inside her motel room, ultimately causing an explosion.

Joshua Espinoza3027 days ago
This is a photo of Motel 6.
Life

Lawsuit Claims Motel 6 Routinely Gave ICE List of Latino-Sounding Guest Names

Washington state is seaking an estimated $18 million for privacy violations.

Julia Reiss3117 days ago
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