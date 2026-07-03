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Premiere: Moody Good Returns On The Beautifully Haunting "This Is The Investigation"
Moody Good's back with a menacing title track.
Moody Good's Album is Getting a Vinyl Re-Release
No doubt one of the biggest releases of the year has been Moody Good's debut album. The OWSLA/MTA released album came after Eddie Jeffreys, the man b
YOGI ft. Pusha T - "Burial (Moody Good Remix)"
Moody Good is having quite a 2014. He’s had a number of great releases including his Slum Village remix and his debut album. The UK bass master infu
Premiere: Listen to Yogi's "Burial (Moody Good Remix)" f/ Pusha T
A heater off Yogi's upcoming "Burial" remix EP.
Skrillex Designed Sounds for the Next "Transformers" Film
In a recent article from Billboard, Skrillex revealed that he was working on sound design for the next Transformers movie, making "the craziest Skrill
Preview Moody Good's Forthcoming Debut LP
Do we really live in a world where one-half of the former dubstep outfit 16bit can reinvent himself (after working with everyone from Foreign Beggars
Moody Good ft. Knytro - "Hotplate (Prolix Remix)"
For those of us who never stopped loving the next-level intensity of 2010-era dubstep (a time mired by endless "brostep" arguments), the recent re-emergence of Eddie from 16 Bit as Moody Good has been a harbinger of much-needed reassurance that the finer points of that aesthetic are alive and well.
Moody Good ft. Eryn Allen Kane - "Musicbx"
Last week, I fell head over heels in love with Moody Good's remix of Slum Village's "Fall In Love," not realizing who Moody Good was. Imagine my surpr
Slum Village - "Fall In Love (Moody Good Remix)"
I can admit that I was late to Moody Good. I can admit that I had no idea who he was when I saw this Slum Village remix making the rounds the other da