Mizuno

Mizuno is a Japanese sports equipment and sportswear company founded in Osaka in 1906 by brothers Rihachi and Rizo Mizuno. Originally launched as Mizuno Brothers Ltd. to manufacture baseballs—inspired by Rihachi's love of the sport following a trip to the United States—the company expanded into athletic apparel by 1907 and has since grown into one of the world's most respected multi-sport manufacturers. Mizuno produces equipment and footwear across running, baseball, golf, volleyball, swimming, and soccer, making it one of the few sporting goods companies with a credible presence across such a wide range of disciplines. Mizuno's most significant contribution to sneaker and running culture is its Wave technology, a patented midsole plate system introduced in 1997 that distributes impact across the foot using a fan-shaped wave structure rather than traditional foam or air cushioning. The Wave Rider and Wave Prophecy lines built around this technology became cult favorites among serious runners and, later, among sneaker collectors drawn to the brand's technical credibility and relative scarcity in the lifestyle market. Unlike Nike or Adidas, Mizuno has historically prioritized performance over fashion positioning, which has given it a distinct identity as a brand that earns its following through product quality rather than marketing spend.