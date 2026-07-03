Mikey Garcia

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Lomachenko Crolls Knockout 2019
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Vasiliy Lomachenko Dominates Anthony Crolla in Lightweight Title Defense

The WBO and WBA lightweight champion successfully defended his belts and now sets his sights on a bigger fight.

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Mikey Garcia Puts on a Clinic vs Adrien Broner, Wins Easy Decision

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