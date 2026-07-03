Mikey Day

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'SNL50' skit set in a police station with actors in uniforms and casual clothes.
Pop Culture

‘SNL’ Brings Back ‘Scared Straight’ Sketch With Eddie Murphy and Will Ferrell: ‘Expecto Fellatio'

Murphy and Ferrell, along with Jason Sudeikis and Kenan Thompson, revived the iconic sketch on SNL50.

Alex Ocho516 days ago
gummies snl
Pop Culture

Watch Pete Davidson and Aidy Bryant Sing a Song About Being Edible Gummies

For her 'SNL' debut, Regina King appeared in a sketch where she acted as a cop who ate edibles and started imagining two gummies singing songs.

tara mahadevan1980 days ago

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