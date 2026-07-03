Mike Dimes

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cover art for Mike Dimes 'Home' remix featuring J.I.D.
Music

Listen to Mike Dimes’ “Home” Remix f/ J.I.D

Rising Texas rapper Mike Dimes has remixed his album's lead single "Home," enlisting the lyrical talents of Dreamville's J.I.D to give the track new life.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1502 days ago
Cover art for IDK's new EP 'Simple'
Music

IDK Releases Kaytranada-Produced EP 'Simple' f/ Denzel Curry and Mike Dimes

IDK has returned with an EP produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Kaytranada and it features appearances from Mike Dimes and Denzel Curry.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1534 days ago
Cover art for Mike Dimes new album 'In Dimes We Trust'
Music

Listen to Mike Dimes’ New Project ‘In Dimes We Trust’ f/ Duke Deuce

Following the release of his single "Home," Texas rapper Mike Dimes has unleashed his full-length project 'In Dimes We Trust' ahead of a summer of touring.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1593 days ago

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