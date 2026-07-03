Michelle Wie

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Michelle Wie West
Sports

Golfer Michelle Wie West Slams Rudy Giuliani Over His Crass Rush Limbaugh Story

The former New York City mayor shared the lewd anecdote during a recent appearance on Steve Bannon’s 'War Room' podcast. Wie West called it "unsettling."

Joshua Espinoza1973 days ago
Michelle Wie Swarovski Crystal Nike Blazer Golf Shoes On Foot
Sneakers

Michelle Wie's Swarovski Crystal Nike Golf Shoes Are Insane

Michelle Wie's Nike Blazer golf shoes feature approximately 6,110 Swarovski crystals on the upper.

Brandon Richard3257 days ago
Michelle Wie Gold Nike Golf Shoes Close
Sneakers

#SoleWatch: Michelle Wie Is Golfing in Gold Nikes

Bringing a little flair to the greens.

Brandon Richard3592 days ago

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