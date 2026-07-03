These Pictures Make the 2014 Ultra Music Festival Look Like the EDM Festival to Beat All EDM Festivals
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Last night, we took a look at the growing battle in Miami between Miami Commissioner Marc Sarnoff and everyone who loves EDM and wants the Ultra Musickhrisd
We're not saying that Ultra has seen it's final days in Miami, but with the scandal bubbling around this year's festival, we'll be surprised with whatkhrisd
The average EDM fan would be elated to be able to go to Miami during Miami Music Week and Ultra Music Festival, but Jason Ano isn't smiling. He's downright sad, and spread his sadboy vibes through Southern Florida these past few days. We know him as the cinematographer responsible for Skrillex's "Rock And Roll" and A$AP Rocky's "Purple Swag" videos, and the industry definitely loves the kid.nappy
Last night was deadmau5's much-anticipated fill-in set for a hospitalized Avicii at the Ultra Music Festival 2014, and everyone's astonished. Seriouslkhrisd