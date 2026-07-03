Miami Music Week

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The average EDM fan would be elated to be able to go to Miami during Miami Music Week and Ultra Music Festival, but Jason Ano isn't smiling. He's downright sad, and spread his sadboy vibes through Southern Florida these past few days. We know him as the cinematographer responsible for Skrillex's "Rock And Roll" and A$AP Rocky's "Purple Swag" videos, and the industry definitely loves the kid.
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Dillon Francis Announces Album Title: "Money Sucks, Friends Rule"

You have to love when random interviews hold gems. This Power 96 interview with Dillon Francis from Miami Music Week 2014 hit in late March, and it wasn't until today that we found out that it contained the title for his forthcoming debut album, Money Sucks, Friends Rule, which is due out in July and will have features from Twista, Panic! At The Disco's Brendan Urie, and others. He also mentioned that his next single will be the Martin Garrix collaboration "Set Me Free."

khrisd4470 days ago
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Klangkarussell Discuss New Music Plans During Miami Music Week 2014

During Miami Music Week 2014, we caught up with the duo known as Klangkarussell, who gave us some brief details on what they have going on, including a push for their forthcoming album, which features a few singles and a video, which includes the track you hear in the video, "Netzwerk (Falls Like Rain)," which is due out July 20. Nice and tidy, but part of Miami Music Week is getting to know these new(er) acts.

khrisd4478 days ago
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deadmau5 Took Eric Prydz on a Coffee Run

You know this one had to happen, right? Seeing as deadmau5 and Eric Prydz played a showcase together during Miami Music Week, we had to figure that th

khrisd4479 days ago
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Seven Lions Talks Influences, New Material, During Miami Music Week

During Miami Music Week, we caught up with a number of intriguing artists, including Seven Lions, who has truly been moving from strength to strength.

khrisd4484 days ago
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Music

Hardwell Talks His New Album, the Future of EDM During Miami Music Week

Hate or love the DJ Mag rankings, one thing you can't deny is that their #1 DJ for 2013, Hardwell, is putting in work. He played his first Ultra Music

khrisd4485 days ago
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deadmau5 Took Laidback Luke on a Coffee Run

This is one of the more interesting Coffee Runs in deadmau5's series. This was recorded before deadmau5 was announced as Avicii's Ultra fill-in, as we

khrisd4488 days ago
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My Time as a Panelist During the Winter Music Conference

Finally, I'm somewhat recovered from the week long booze binge that some so graciously call WMC and this year Miami was so good to me. I had the privi

alessr4488 days ago
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Infected Mushroom Talks Their Live Show, Touring, and More During Miami Music Week

Infected Mushroom are legends in the electronic music scene, having spent almost 20 years experimenting with electronic music genres and as a live ban

khrisd4491 days ago
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Stream Tiesto's Ultra Music Festival 2014 Set

When we weren't worrying about the future of Ultra due to the trampling of a security guard, we were actually trying to enjoy the sets being played. T

khrisd4492 days ago
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Ultra Has Issued a Statement on the Security Guard Trampling Situation Friday Night

One of the worst stories to come out of the Ultra Music Festival this year was the situation involving the stampede and trampling of CSC security guard Erica Mack, who was run over by gatecrashers trying to get into the festival on Friday night. With the mayor and other Miami city leaders looking to put an end to the EDM festival, Ultra has released a statement regarding this incident...

khrisd4493 days ago
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Watch A-Trak and Craze Perform at Good Times During Miami Music Week

OWSLA's Good Times showcase housed a number of awesome B2B sets, including Skrillex B2B Emoh Instead (with Chance The Rapper) and Zeds Dead B2B Kill T

khrisd4493 days ago
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We Caught Up With Bro Safari at the Stacked Party During Miami Music Week 2014

If you know DAD, you know about Bro Safari. He's an artist we've been championing, and for good reason. Dude's the epitome of diversity, with a wide range of sounds coming from his studio. During the Stacked party at Miami Music Week, we caught up with Bro Safari, who spoke about who he was, let us know he has a solo EP on the horizon, and even gives us a shout out. Big up to Bro Safari, and keep it locked to more Miami Music Week 2014 content from DAD and Complex TV.

khrisd4493 days ago
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Download Dillon Francis' Ultra Music Festival 2014 Set

Dillon Francis FTW, basically. He touched down at Ultra this weekend and set the stage on FIRE with his hour-long set. He gets things going with a heatrock he produced alongside Mercer, his DJ Snake collaboration "Get Low," and a number of other bangers. At one point he's even joined on stage by Martin Garrix to drop their collaboration. You can check out a Vine of that below, and stream/download Dillon's set right now.

khrisd4493 days ago
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Stream the Ultra Music Festival 2014

It's that time again: the 2014 Ultra Music Festival is underway, and if you couldn't make it down to beautiful Miami, Florida, don't fret; Ultra Live

khrisd4493 days ago

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