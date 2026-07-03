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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
DDG Tells 'Aladdin' Star 'It's Up' Following Critical 'Little Mermaid' Comments
DDG wasn't happy about 'Aladdin' star Mena Massoud's comments on 'The Little Mermaid' box office predictions.
tara mahadevan1160 days ago
Pop Culture
The 'Run This Town' Cast Says It's More Than Just “The Rob Ford Movie”
Nina Dobrev, Mena Massoud, and director Ricky Tollman talk about making a movie with Toronto's infamous crack-smoking mayor's scandals as a backdrop.
Rick Mele2325 days ago