Mena Massoud

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Pop Culture

DDG Tells 'Aladdin' Star 'It's Up' Following Critical 'Little Mermaid' Comments

DDG wasn't happy about 'Aladdin' star Mena Massoud's comments on 'The Little Mermaid' box office predictions.

tara mahadevan1160 days ago
rob ford movie
Pop Culture

The 'Run This Town' Cast Says It's More Than Just “The Rob Ford Movie”

Nina Dobrev, Mena Massoud, and director Ricky Tollman talk about making a movie with Toronto's infamous crack-smoking mayor's scandals as a backdrop.

Rick Mele2325 days ago

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