Matt Ryan

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Quavo speaks during the 2019 Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit
Sports

Quavo Wants Falcons to Sign Colin Kaepernick: 'We Need to Get Matt Ryan out of There'

Quavo thinks the Falcons should go after the most talked-about NFL free agent.

Xavier Hamilton2433 days ago
DeAndre Hopkins Texans Dolphins 2018
Sports

Ranking the Best Fantasy Football Players for 2019

Trying to win your Fantasy Football league this year? We have a ranking of all the best players for your fantasy football draft this year.

Aaron C. Mansfield2524 days ago
Matt Ryan
Sports

Matt Ryan Addresses Jalen Ramsey Calling Him 'Overrated'

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey stirred up the sports story of the week when his comments about several opposing quarterbacks, published in a GQ interview, went viral. Matt Ryan—one of the QBs whom Ramsey criticized—doesn't seem too bothered.

Aaron C. Mansfield2892 days ago
NFL logo on goalpost.
Sports

3 NFL Storylines to Look Out for This Season

These are the three NFL storylines that everyone will be talking about when the season kicks off.

Chris Yuscavage3239 days ago
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Ex Falcons Michael Vick and Roddy White wave to the crowd at the Georgia Dome.
Sports

Michael Vick Says the Day the Falcons Drafted Matt Ryan Was 'Rock Bottom' for Him

In a piece for 'The Players Tribune,' Michael Vick describes the Falcons drafting Matt Ryan while Vick was in prison as "Rock bottom."

Gavin Evans3454 days ago

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